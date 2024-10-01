'The Greatest of All Time' to stream on Netflix from October 3

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/vijay-becomes-highest-paid-actor-in-india-heres-how-much-he-charged-for-thalapathy-69-3190986">Vijay</a>-starrer <em>The Greatest of All Time</em> (<em>GOAT</em>) will start streaming on Netflix from October 3, the platform announced on Tuesday.</p>.<p><em>GOAT</em>, featuring Vijay in a dual role, is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment.</p>.<p>The sci-fi action had its worldwide theatrical release on September 5.</p>.'The Greatest of All Time' movie review: An overdose of Vijay and nothing else.<p>Netflix India shared the release date of <em>GOAT</em> on its official Instagram handle.</p>.<p>"Ever seen a lion become a G.O.A.T?! Thalapathy Vijay's The G.O.A.T- The Greatest Of All Time is coming to Netflix on 3 October in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi #TheGOATOnNetflix," the post read.</p>.<p><em>GOAT</em> also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Prashanth.</p>.<p>Vijay is working on his 69th feature film. The currently untitled project is slated to be released next year.</p>