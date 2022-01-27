The idea was to understand Nehru but not copy him: Rajit Kapur on 'Rocket Boys'

Actor Rajit Kapur, who will be seen playing Jawaharlal Nehru in the upcoming web series Rocket Boys, says that refrained from mimicking the former Prime Minister and focussed on the qualities that defined him. He adds that he enjoyed working with Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, who play Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai as the story celebrates the achievement of two real-life geniuses.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you take up Rocket Boys?

I was drawn towards the fact that this is the story of two geniuses. It is because of them that India is a nuclear power today.

How did you approach the role?

Rocket Boys deals with how Nehru was instrumental in taking their vision forward. In other words, It deals with his role in their journey. This isn't his story per se. I kept this particular aspect in mind while preparing for the part. The idea was to understand the person he was without copying him or his mannerisms.

How was the experience of collaborating with Jim and Ishwak?

It was wonderful to work with them. I knew Jim even before Rocket Boys. This was my first time with Ishwak. I did not know him before the show.

What is your take on the 'OTT revolution'?

OTT is a big boon for the entertainment industry in these times as live entertainment is down to zero. Streaming platforms have provided more work opportunities to those associated with the industry.

How do you manage to keep your passion for acting alive even after a long journey?

It is important to keep recharging your batteries and going back to zero. This helps you keep fresh.

Is there any role you want to revisit or play again?

Why should I revisit anything that I did in the past? I have no urge to do that. You really can't revisit per se you can only recreate such things. Moreover, I am in a different stage in my career today when compared to back then.