The Lead: Musician Jai Matt talks about his latest release Yelelo

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Musician Jai Matt talks about his latest release Yelelo and his journey in the world of music.

Anila Kurian: Hi, today we have Jai Matt joining us all the way from Philadelphia, the USA for DH Radio. So, Jai how's your day? You're done for the day, right? So, how has it been?

Jai Matt: Yes. Currently, it's midnight here but the night is still young I guess.

Anila: We wanted to connect with you and learn about your journey with fusion music because that is your genre. We hear that you were born in Kerala before you moved to the US. Could you tell us a little about your life back then?

Jai: I was born in a small town and I was there for about 9-10 years and from there my family shifted to the states. And that was basically the age-old story of my family getting the visa call and my family dropping everything and moving to the states.

Anila: And how has that influenced the music that you do right now?

Jai: Where I grew up was a small village and everybody sort of Knew everybody. Ever since I was born I was gravitated towards the arts, in general. Especially movies, just Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi movies. Both actors and singers were my idols...

