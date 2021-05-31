The Lead: Priya Mani on her latest project

Hi and welcome to The Lead by DH Radio. In today's episode, DH's Nina C George talks to versatile actor Priya Mani about her projects, the latest being the second season of The Family Man which will be releasing on Amazon Prime on June 4. Tune in.

Nina C George: Hi, Priya. Welcome to DH Radio.

Priya Mani: Thank you

Nina: How have you been?

Priya Mani: Getting along. This year has also been tough because of the second wave. I'm taking one day at a time...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

Download the Deccan Herald app for iOS devices here: https://apple.co/30eOFD6

For the latest news and updates, log on to www.deccanherald.com

Check out our e-paper www.deccanheraldepaper.com