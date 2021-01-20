The Lead: Wandering in the remains of history

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, actor Akul Tripathi talks about his travels and his Ekaant.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and welcome to another episode of DH Radio. Today we are joined by actor Akul Tripathi to talk about travel and the beauty in abandoned historical places, listen in.

Hi Akul and welcome to DH Radio

Akul Tripathi: Hello, and thank you for having me

Ahmed: What motivated you to take up a project like Ekaant?

Akul: Ekaant was really not a project that anyone had to take up. Somewhere I have always believed that part of a destined plan or fate or whatever it is. I put out a social media post saying that abandoned places and how beautiful they are, which was with regards to treks. And a producer whom I had worked earlier, Monia Pinto, she happened to chance upon it. She called and said: "Hey, do think there are enough of these to make a show out of it?" And I said that they are more than enough for a show and it's like an encyclopedia can be made out of it..."

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.