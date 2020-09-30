The lines have been blurred: 'Halahal' director Randeep Jha on OTT vs theatre debate

Director Randeep Jha, who impressed a section of the audience with Halahal, says that he is open to making content for the web as the lines between OTT and cinema have been blurred. Speaking exclusively to DH, he also opens up about directing the Eros Now movie and says that he enjoyed woring with producer Zeeshan Qadri as he gave him plenty of creative freedom.

(Edited excerpts)

What encouraged you to take up Halahal?

I liked the story and the idea. I thought that the plot could have handled in a different way to make a strong impact. After reading the script, I felt there was plenty of scope for me (to experiment).

How is Zeeshan Qadri as a producer?

He was a very good producer and gave me plenty of freedom. Moreover, he was always there to help out with whatever resources I needed creatively.

The film has a heavy heartland nativity.

I feel we have used very basic lingo here and refrained from using strong language. The roughness has been kept to a bare minimum and is quite natural. Even Barun Sobti's style of speaking has a similar feel as woh Delhi se hai.

What is your take on the OTT Vs theatres debate?

I just want to tell stories. The lines between OTT and films have been blurred. The platform is not that important as long as the story gets an audience.

How did you get interested in filmmaking?

Jab mein Delhi mein tha I did theatre for a company and went through the entire process. When I came to Mumbai, I started by theatre group. The interest in filmmaking started after being exposed to World Cinema. Similarly, Indian films too influenced me. I realised that it is possible to be subtle yet engaging movies.

How was the pre-break period?

It was not difficult as I was working with(Anurag) Kashyap and Dibakar (Banerjee). I was also writing scripts. After Mukkabaaz, I made a short film and directed a feature film. Then Halahal came my way.

How was the experience of assisting them?

The purpose of assisting them was to understand the craft of filmmaking. At the end of the day, everyone makes the type of films he or she wants to, however, it is important to understand the whole process of managing people on the sets.

How do you deal with failure?

Kashyap ne mujhe se kaha tha that you will face challenges every day and will have to figure out how to deal with them. You take care of the day in question and deal with the others later. You develop this skill over time.

