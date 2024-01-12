The one where you can bag a 'Friends' memento: Discarded script from sitcom up for auction

If you are stuck in a group that loves the popular sitcom ‘Friends’ and want to prove that you are the biggest fan of the series, then here is your chance.

Original scripts of the long-running sitcom are up for bidding around 25 years after they were found discarded in a dustbin. The scripts for the two episodes that were shot in London are set to go under the hammer. The episodes, shot in 1998, focused on Ross’, played by David Schwimmer, wedding.

The auction is set to take place on January 12, Friday.

The guide price for the pair of scripts has been set between £600 (about Rs 65,000) and £800 (about Rs 85,000).

The scripts were to be destroyed after the shooting to prevent the chance of any leak but a studio worker found them discarded in a dustbin at the Fountain Studios in Wembley where the episodes were shot.