The one where you can bag a 'Friends' memento: Discarded script from sitcom up for auction

If you are stuck in a group that loves the popular sitcom ‘Friends’ and want to prove that you are the biggest fan of the series, then here is your chance.
Original scripts of the long-running sitcom are up for bidding around 25 years after they were found discarded in a dustbin. The scripts for the two episodes that were shot in London are set to go under the hammer. The episodes, shot in 1998, focused on Ross’, played by David Schwimmer, wedding.
The auction is set to take place on January 12, Friday.
The guide price for the pair of scripts has been set between £600 (about Rs 65,000) and £800 (about Rs 85,000).
The scripts were to be destroyed after the shooting to prevent the chance of any leak but a studio worker found them discarded in a dustbin at the Fountain Studios in Wembley where the episodes were shot.
The man who did not wish to be named told the Telegraph that he found the scripts in a bin a couple of week’s after filming had finished.
“It was part of my job to ensure everything was tidy and no rubbish was left around. I wasn’t sure what to do with them, so I just put them in my office drawer,” he said.
Since he was not a big fan of the classic sitcom, it was not a big deal for him.
“Funnily enough, I’m not a big Friends fan. I don’t dislike the show, but I only recently watched the episodes I have the scripts for. American humour is different to ours."
When he recently came across the scripts while clearing his home as he moved somewhere else he thought that the scripts must be owned by a ‘big Friends fan’.
Friends was aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and lasted for 10 seasons and remains highly popular till date.
(£1= Rs 105.71)