The One without Matthew Perry: 2024 BAFTA faces backlash for omitting late 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.' star from In Memoriam

Fans of the iconic television series F.R.I.E.N.D.S., took to the internet to criticize the recently concluded 2024 BAFTA ceremony for not including the beloved late actor Matthew Perry in their In Memorium segment.
Additionally, many on the internet also lashed out at the awards for snubbing the movie Barbie.
No love for 'Chandler Bing'?
Hollywood paid its tribute to Mathew Perry, who breathed his last on October 28, 2023, at the 2023 Emmy Awards. Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty perform a cover of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. theme song, which left many teary-eyed.
Having witnessed it, fans expected something similar, or at least a good old-fashioned mention of the actor who played 'Chandler Bing' for 10 seasons of the show.
But after he was excluded from the event, Matthew's fans raged at the ceremony on social media.
Concerned and outraged by the omissions of many great actors, an X user asked BAFTA who was making the decisions to include or exclude actors in the In Memorium segment.
Another fan pointed out that not only did BAFTA forget Matthew Perry, but also the late American actor Lance Reddick, who last played the role of the 'Greek God of Sky, Zeus' in the Percy Jackson TV Series.
BAFTA has a history on omitting or forgetting important figures of the industry who have passed away the previous year.
In January, actress Kate Beckinsale vented her frustration online upon discovering that BAFTA couldn't confirm if her stepfather, director Roy Battersby, would be featured in the In Memoriam segment at the awards ceremony following his passing. Subsequently, the academy assured that Roy would be honored during their upcoming television awards.
Matthew to be remembered at TV Awards: BAFTA
Taking fan outrage into account, BAFTA spokesperson gave a statement to People magazine, “I can confirm Matthew Perry will be remembered in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards.”
Replying to a fan on X, the official handle of the awards re-iterated the same.
What about Barbie and friends?!
While the second half of the now legendary duo 'Barbenheimer' swept the BAFTA with 7 awards, Greta Gerwig's Barbie won none of its 5 nominations, walking out of the Royal Festival Hall empty handed.
This sparked another internet outburst from fans, who were already angry at industry following Margot Robbie and Gerwig being snubbed for best actress and best director, respectively, from the Oscars 2024 nominations.
Barbie lead Margot Robbie lost out the BAFTA to Emma Stone, who won Leading Actress for her performance in Poor Things.
Additionally, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon went home empty-handed too, failing to secure any of its nine nominations, while Maestro faced disappointment as well, despite receiving seven nominations.
This year's BAFTA awards have ruffled a lot of feathers by dismissing many talents, and a lot of fans on the internet do not agree with the winners chosen. It remains to be seen what their response will be at the Television awards ceremony.