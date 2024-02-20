The One without Matthew Perry: 2024 BAFTA faces backlash for omitting late 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.' star from In Memoriam

The internet was outraged by the 2024 BAFTA ceremony after it didn't offer a tribute to the beloved late actor Matthew Perry. The fire was further fueled as fan favourite film of the year 'Barbie' came away with no accolades despite 5 nominations