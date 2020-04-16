The remix culture is a joke and most songs have a short life, says ‘Panchayat’ actor Raghubir Yadav

Raghubir Yadav, who has been an integral part of the Hindi film industry, is in the limelight because of the much-hyped Panchayat that released on Amazon Prime a few days ago. The web series, which features the veteran in a strong role, has created a buzz on social media for all the right reasons. Speaking exclusively to DH, Yadav opens up on working in the digital medium, his professional journey and the current state of the TV industry.

How was the experience of working on Panyachat?

It was quite a good experience and reminded me of the Doordarshan days. We shot the series in two months but filmed just a few episodes. We filmed in real locations and this upped the recall value of the whole thing.

How do you find Jitendra Kumar as an actor?

I was not familiar with his work when I began Panchayat. He is a hardworking person and has a tremendous future.

What encouraged you to take up acting?

In a way, acting mere gale pad gayi. In my native place, boys are married off once they get a job after receiving basic education. I was not like this and decided to carve my own path. I joined the Parsi theatre company and earned my living. We performed in various cities and this helped me get exposure to acting.

You have stayed away from ‘commercial’ cinema.

Apni apni choice hai. I never made a distinction between the two and honestly you can’t commercialise art. I was offered a lot of comedy roles after Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne but turned them down as I did not want to be typecast.

What is your take on the TV industry?

Back in the day, we would do several rehearsals and dedicate plenty of time to each episode and character. In fact, in a way, we would live each role. Nowadays, it is just like a factory. So the quality has suffered.

Are you working on any new songs?

I am not working on songs right now but might do something in the future. Frankly speaking, back in the 1960s, har cheez mein sur tha (there was melody everywhere). But things are different now.

Do you support the remix culture?

It has become nothing more than a joke. Moreover, these remixes have a short life and are soon forgotten.

Any professional regrets?

I have always been choosy about the projects I take up and have no regrets about anything.

What advice would you like to give to upcoming actors?

Hard work is the key to success. An actor must know everything, so one needs to keep learning and honing his craft.

Read: 'Panchayat' review: Bottle gourds, comedy and believable drama fill this backwater tale with life