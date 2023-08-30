'The Vaccine War' based on true achievements of Indian scientists: Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri

"We realised the amount of work that the (Indian) scientists have done, it's not just inside the lab, but finding monkeys, evacuating people from Iran. I mean they just went completely out of their comfort zone. We thought that this is a great story to tell. And I think the icing on the cake was the fact that about 70 per cent of the scientists are women. That somewhere touched a cord inside me and then Vivek said this is something that we must show to the world. This will show them what women empowerment is all about", Pallavi said.