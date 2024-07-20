The vigilante who is against ‘everything’

A possible reason for this ‘epic’ scale is the absence of a national narrative without patriotism as a component. The protagonist of a popular film is chosen to be exemplary — in the sense of representing a community and narrativizing its concerns. Where concerns were once aplenty — ranging from the perils of modernity (in the 1950s) to the end of Nehruvian socialism (in the early 1990s) — most Bollywood films today latch on to the only one available: propagating patriotism. This has finally led to Bollywood’s decline; south Indian films are not thus hampered and can explore local concerns, sometimes even conflicting with those of nation-states by having criminals as protagonists. ‘Indian 2’ is anti-patriotic in this sense since Senapathy is a vigilante-as-criminal and vigilantism happens when all is not right with the nation. But the difficulty is that the film (like its hero) is unable to put its finger on what exactly is wrong and hits upon ‘corrupt society’ which, given the scale of the corruption, is virtually everything.