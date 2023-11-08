'The White Lotus' Season 3 will be 'crazier', says creator Mike White

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, White said the third season won't be ready until 2025 due to the writers and SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood.

'It's going to be a supersized White Lotus. It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing... I’m super excited about the content of the season,' White said about the dark comedy-drama.