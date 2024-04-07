This is how Vidya Balan preps for her roles in 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', 'Begum Jaan', 'The Dirty Picture'

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has played an impressive range of roles in her career.

Bold and backed with conviction, she does not shy away from picking a character that is not necessarily from the "Heroine's Playbook".

She held her own against Sanjay Dutt in Lage Raho Munnabhai where she played an RJ.

Her role as Avni in Bhool Bhulaiyaa put her on the road to commercial success, and Silk in The Dirty Picture, brought her the National Award.

The versatile actor seems to glide effortlessly from one unconventional role to the next, but is it really effortless?

In this exclusive interview, Vidya Balan speaks to Deccan Herald's Anupama Ramakrishna about her role in the latest musical romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar and shares her process of prepping for many of these roles.

Do Aur Do Pyaar is out in cinemas on April 19 and has been produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment and it co-stars Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz.