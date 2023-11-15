'Tiger 3' adds Rs 42.50 crore to its domestic box office figures on day three

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film earned Rs 44.50 crore on day one and collected Rs 59.25 crore on day two. The Yash Raj Films (YRF) production, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, released in theatres on November 12.