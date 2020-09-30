'Time Enna Boss' made me realise I can do comedy, says Mamathi Chari

Anchor-turned-actress Mamathi Chari says that working on the Amazon Prime Video original Time Enna Boss helped her realise that she can ace comedy and opened new avenues for the former Bigg Boss Tamil 2 contestant. Speaking to DH, she adds that her well-wishers want her to do 'more humour' and this suggests that the show has hit the right notes.

(Edited excerpts)

What encouraged you to give the nod to Time Enna Boss?

The casting director said that this is a Kavithalaya Productions-backed Amazon original series and that did the trick for me. I did not need to hear anything else as I was pretty assured about the quality and the reach.

How did you prepare for the role?

I had the script in advance and practiced every expression in front of the mirror. When you act in OTT, you need to tone it down a bit. At the same time, there is an exaggeration needed as this is a situational comedy. A bit of homework is needed as you have to balance things on a knife-edge. Without it I would have struggled as my co-stars are big.

What are the advantages of working in a digital medium?

This series is being available in 200 countries in Tamil and Telugu with subtitles. This reach is beyond anything I could have imagined.

How are Bharath and Priya Bhavani Shankar as co-stars?

Bharat's first movie was promoted on my breakfast show so I have a long association with him. It was wonderful to have him as part of Time Enna Boss?. The other co-stars--right from Priya Bhavani Shankar to Robo Shankar--were truly wonderful. The director is a sweetheart as he is very kind and understanding.

Are you open to acting in non-Tamil shows as well?

Yes, please! Just bring it on. I speak a ton of languages and want to work in them.

Do you feel there is a dearth of digital content made in regional languages?

This is in a nascent stage and there will more content in the coming days.

What is the biggest takeaway from working on the show?

I realised that I can do comedy, which is something I was not aware of initially. Interestingly, my last project was a PSA on human trafficking and affected me for a month. I was terribly depressed and cried a lot. This, however, was great fun and I enjoyed it.

To what extent has Time Enna Boss been able to impress your inner circle?

My followers are my inner circle and they are looking forward to seeing more humour from my end.