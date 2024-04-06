Time travel with an innovative score

Tarkovsky offers a context for observations from the new and boldly made time travel Kannada film, ‘Blink’, directed by Srinidhi Bengaluru. The film explores multiple timelines — present, past and future loop in together. It raises intriguing questions on time travel. What is the identity of the time traveller? Can history be altered by a character visiting the past? Can a suicide be prevented? Can a visitor from the future be one’s own progenitor? What did Sophocles mean when he pronounced Oedipus as a helpless pawn in the hands of the Fates? Does knowledge of the future have no bearing on one’s capacity to prevent an unwanted happening? Has knowledge no power?