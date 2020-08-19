Timeline: The deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput

The deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian triggered grief and a wave of controversies ranging from the nature of their deaths to the industry that may have driven them to a point of no return. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court put an end to the battle between Maharashtra and Bihar police and ordered CBI to take over the case, Here's a timeline of events in the cases of Salian and Rajput's deaths:

8/9 June midnight:

Disha Salian, the ex-manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput falls from a penthouse in Malad, dies

14 June:

Sushant Singh Rajput's body found hanging from the ceiling of his rented accommodation in Bandra

Post-mortem conducted in Cooper Hospital at Vile Parle

Mumbai Police registers ADR, starts recording statements

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh assures to probe professional rivalry angle

15 June:

The last rites of Sushant Singh Rajput conducted in Mumbai

The provisional post-mortem report cites asphyxia as the cause of death: zonal DCP Abhishek Trimukhe

16 June:

The statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, Krishna Kishore Singh, sisters recorded

18 June:

Sushant's ashes immersed in Ganga in his hometown Patna in Bihar, where his late mother's ashes had also been immersed.

26 June:

The Mumbai Police receives the final postmortem report signed by a team of five doctors. "No struggle marks or external injuries were found in the actor's body, it was a clear case of suicide with no other foul play,” the report said.

18 June-25 July:

The Bandra police station records statements of 56 persons, which include two cooks, house help and friends and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Besides, the statement of Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's co-star in "Dil Bechara", actor Mahesh Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Salman Khan’s former manager Reshma Shetty, Aditya Chopra, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar recorded.

26 July:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged a letter by senior leader Subramanian Swamy, requesting a CBI enquiry in the suicide case of Sushant.

28 July:

Four-member team of Bihar police arrives in Mumbai based on an FIR registered by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh against actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide. Her father, Indrajit Chakraborty, mother, Sandhya Chakraborty and brother, Shauvik Chakraborty, also named. The FIR also states that Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's bank account to a few other bank accounts which were not linked with the late actor in any way.

29 July:

Rhea Chakraborty files petition in Supreme Court, seeks allowing Mumbai police to investigate

30 July:

Maharashtra leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis demands probe by CBI and ED in the case

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh rules out handing over the probe to CBI

31 July:

Statement of Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, recorded

ED formally joins probe, seeks details in the case vis-a-vis money laundering

2 August:

Bihar IPS officer Vijay Tiwari quarantined by Mumbai civic body

3 August:

Maharashtra, Bihar police war over enquiry

Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh says Sushant Singh Rajput was emotionally disturbed after Disha Salian's death and his name being dragged into it

4 August:

Bihar chief minister Nitesh Kumar decides to recommend the case to CBI

Former CM Narayan Rane says both Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian were murderered, questions role of a Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son and minister Aditya Thackeray deny any connection to the incidents

5 August:

Centre in principle agrees to CBI probe

6 August:

CBI registers FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput case based on a complaint by his father to Bihar police

Sooraj Pancholi denies any link to Disha Salian's death

7 August:

BMC decides to release IPS officer Vijay Tiwari from quarantine

Rhea Chakraborty does not appear before ED

9 August:

Sushant Singh Rajput did not enjoy good relations with father KK Singh, says minister Sanjay Raut

18 August:

Rhea, through her lawyer, claims Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka groped her

19 August:

Supreme Court hands over probe to CBI