Tollywood producer Mahesh Koneru dies of heart attack

Popular Tollywood producer Mahesh Koneru died Tuesday of a cardiac arrest in Vizag.

Koneru managed the public relations of superstar Jr NTR. The actor took to Twitter to condole the death of his "dearest friend" Koneru.

With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @SMKoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear. pic.twitter.com/VhurazUPQk — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 12, 2021

"My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear," the RRR actor wrote.

