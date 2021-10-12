Tollywood producer Mahesh Koneru dies of heart attack

Tollywood producer Mahesh Koneru dies of heart attack

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 12 2021, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 12:36 ist
Tollywood producer Mahesh Koneru. Credit: Twitter/@tarak9999

Popular Tollywood producer Mahesh Koneru died Tuesday of a cardiac arrest in Vizag.

Koneru managed the public relations of superstar Jr NTR. The actor took to Twitter to condole the death of his "dearest friend" Koneru.

"My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear," the RRR actor wrote.

Entertainment News
Tollywood

