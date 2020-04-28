COVID-19: Trevor Noah to give away laptops to teachers

Trevor Noah to give away laptops to teachers working amid the coronavirus-led lockdown

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 28 2020, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 15:28 ist
Trevor Noah. (Image courtesy: Facebook/thedailyshow)

Stand-up comic and late night show host Trevor Noah is giving away laptops to teachers who are working online amid the coronavirus-led lockdown.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The Emmy-winning daily show presenter took to social media on Monday where he said he will pick 50 educators at random.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

"TEACHERS who are forced to do all your work online!! I've got 50 more Surface Laptops to give away to any educators who need a new device. Please tag your favourite teachers below and I'll pick 50 at random.

"And ps: Teachers, you're allowed to be your own favourite and tag yourself!" Noah wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Comedy Central has increased the run-time of "The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah" from 30 to 45 minutes. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Trevor Noah
Stand-up comic
comedian
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

COVID-19: Troubled times loom for Kumartuli god makers

COVID-19: Troubled times loom for Kumartuli god makers

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

Beijing to shut coronavirus hospital, clears all cases

Beijing to shut coronavirus hospital, clears all cases

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

COVID-19: Govt issues new guidelines for home isolation

COVID-19: Govt issues new guidelines for home isolation

 