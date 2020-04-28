Trevor Noah to give away laptops to teachers working amid the coronavirus-led lockdown

Stand-up comic and late night show host Trevor Noah is giving away laptops to teachers who are working online amid the coronavirus-led lockdown.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The Emmy-winning daily show presenter took to social media on Monday where he said he will pick 50 educators at random.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

"TEACHERS who are forced to do all your work online!! I've got 50 more Surface Laptops to give away to any educators who need a new device. Please tag your favourite teachers below and I'll pick 50 at random.

"And ps: Teachers, you're allowed to be your own favourite and tag yourself!" Noah wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Comedy Central has increased the run-time of "The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah" from 30 to 45 minutes.