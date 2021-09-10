‘Tuck Jagadish’ has cinematic elements but the story is rooted and real: Nani

Actor Nani says that his recently-released Telugu movie Tuck Jagadish features relatable and realistic characters though the story has a strong cinematic appeal. Speaking to DH, he praised the film’s leading ladies—Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma—for surrendering to their characters. The bankable hero, who began his career with the 2008 release Ashta Chamma, added that one needs to be passionate about his craft in order to make an impact in Tollywood.

Edited excerpts from the interview

What encouraged you to take up Tuck Jagadish?

The script and the story were the main reasons. I had previously collaborated with Shiva for Ninnu Kori, which emerged as a blockbuster. I knew that he would do justice to the film.

What did you like the most about the script?

The story is quite mainstream and has cinematic elements but it is rooted in reality. The characters/situations have been designed in such a way that they feel real. Everyone will feel nostalgic after watching the film.

How was the experience of working with Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh?

It was an amazing experience. We wanted actors who could make the characters relatable. In other words, these roles needed performers who could completely surrender to the characters. They are natural actors.

Any similarities between Jagadish and Nani?

The character is quite similar to my real-life personality. Although the behavior and situations he faces are different from what I have dealt with, the emotions are similar. We are different from the outside but in our hearts were are close.

You have had quite a journey in the Telugu film industry. What, according to you, is the formula for success?

One just needs to give his 100 per cent and to every project and keep at it. Also, don’t have a second option or think about failure. Being passionate about whatever you do is the key.

Any plans to enter the Hindi film industry?

I will go in that direction if I get a good story or a good offer.