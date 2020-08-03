Tussle between Maharashtra and Bihar police deepens in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The ongoing tussle between the Maharashtra and Bihar police over the case involving Sushant Singh Rajput's death compounded further after a police officer from Patna was quarantined in Mumbai.

On Sunday, Superintendent of Police Binay Tiwari, an IPS officer, landed in Mumbai to head the four-member team from his home state that is the financial capital for nearly a week now.

“IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm Sunday,” Bihar director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey said.

IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11pm today.He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaw pic.twitter.com/JUPFRpqiGE — IPS Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) August 2, 2020

According to him, Tiwari was not provided accommodation in the IPS Officer’s Mess despite a request and he was staying in a guest house in Goregaon.

The development took place after state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and briefed him of the investigations and developments in the case.

It may be recalled, the Maharashtra government had ruled out handing over the case to the CBI.

"The case is now being politicised for political gains. Maharashtra Police is inquiring into the case professionally and is competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned," Anil Deshmukh said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also spoke to Deshmukh and Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh on the status of investigations.

Deshmukh said that the Mumbai Police already began investigating allegations about Sushant Singh Rajput's "unfortunate alleged suicide".

"Even if Bihar police registered an offence in Patna, under Chapter 12 and 13 of the CrPC, it has to be investigated, inquired and tried by police and courts within whose jurisdiction the offence is committed. I condemn the demand for the case to be handed to CBI," he said.