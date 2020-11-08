'Twisted 3' does not have too many bold scenes, says actor Priya Banerjee

Actor Priya Banerjee says that, contrary to perception, her latest web series Twisted 3 does not feature too many bold scenes. Speaking to DH, the star revealed that the Vikram Bhatt-backed show is a corporate drama with quite a few twists and turns.

"There isn't much bold content in Twisted 3. Jitna teaser mein dekha hai utna hi hain. This is a corporate-based drama and I have just one kissing scene in the series," she said.

The first two seasons of the Twisted franchise, which featured Nia Sharma in the lead, became quite popular with a section of the audience due to the effective presentation. Priya says that she is not worried about being compared to the Ishq Mein Marjawan star as Twisted 3 is quite different from the first two parts of the series.

"Twisted and Twisted 2 were quite popular. I, however, did not watch them while preparing for my role as Twisted 3 is quite different from the first two parts," she stated.

Priya almost missed out on the show because of her busy schedule. Things, however, fell in place following a few unexpected developments.

"I liked the script when I heard it but I could not take it up as the makers wanted to start the shoot in January. The team approached me once again but nothing came out of it as I was in Canada. The team approached me a third time a while later and I took it up as I had three weeks off," added Priya.

Like her contemporaries, the Bhanwar actor feels that trolling is unacceptable and toxic. She that trolls are people with 'nothing to do in life' should avoid 'such things' especially at a time when the world is battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Trolling someone is a very toxic thing to do. When trolls, who most of the time are people with nothing to do in life, attack you it shows that you matter to them. One should avoid such things especially in these (Covid) times)," said the actor.

Priya, who began her acting career with the Tollywood movie Kiss, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She will soon be seen playing the antagonist in the eagerly-awaited Telugu web series 8 Hours, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.