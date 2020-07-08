‘Undekhi’ revolves around the dark side of society, says actor Surya Sharma

Surya Sharma is arguably one of the most promising names in the digital space. The young actor, who impressed fans with his performance in the Hotstar-backed Hostages, is in the limelight because of theSonyLIV original series Undekhi, which released on Wednesday. Speaking exclusively to DH, he opens up about his role in the thriller and his professional goals.

(Edited excerpts)

What prompted you to give the nod to Undekhi?

Undekhi revolves around the dark side of society, which we often ignore. It will make us think whether we are doing the right thing by ignoring whatever is happening around us.

What type of a role do you have in the series?

I play Rinku, who is a straight forward Punjabi guy. He loves his dad a lot, which is something I liked about the character.

How did you prepare for the character?

Main observations se draw karta hoon and try to get every single detail right. I could relate to the sense of authority that defines the characters. I was the head boy in hostel and drew inspiration from there.

This is your first series as lead actor. Does this put additional pressure on you?

I saw Undekhi as a great opportunity to explore my abilities and had a good time shooting for the show. I, however, never thought about/focussed on this aspect too much.

What is your take on the streaming/OTT revolution?

It has affected everyone (right from the viewers to the artistes). The time of web series is here and it is a good thing. We get exposure to international shows such as Narcos, which has changed the game.

How did the acting bug bite you?

I watched Amitabh Bachchan’s movies as a kid. Later, I followed the work of Al Pacino and this added to my interest in acting. I performed (on stage) when I was in the third standard and continued doing the same in boarding school. Thereafter, I waited for the right time and came to Mumbai. I was clear that I wanted to be an actor and not a hero.

How do you deal with failure and rejection?

Rejection is a part of everyone’s life. You need to be strong and move forward.