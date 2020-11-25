Understand women better as I grew up with my mother and sister, says 'Anaganaga O Athidhi' director Dayal Padmanabhan

Kannada director Dayal Padmanabhan, who impressed fans with his critically acclaimed 2019 release Ranganayaki, says that his films feature strong female characters as he has a good understanding of the challenges faced by women.

"I understand women better than others as I grew up with my mother and sister," he told DH.

Dayal's latest directorial venture Anaganaga O Athidhi, which was released directly on the streaming platform Aha a few days ago, has impressed the target audience with most fans describing it as a gamechanger for all concerned.

The Payal Rajput-starrer is the Telugu remake of the director's popular film Aa Karaala Ratri and revolves around what happens when a fortuneteller makes a shocking prophecy about a financially challenged family.

Dayal says that a remake is like a double-edged sword as it has advantages as well as disadvantages.

"When you remake a film, you get a better budget and (in this case) a bigger production house. However, as Aa Karaala Ratri is a proven product, the expectations are high," he says.

He, however, clarifies that he had no say in finalising the cast as he is new to Tollywood.

"The decision was taken by the producers. I, however, watched Payal's performance in RX 100 after the producers suggested her name," adds Dayal.

The Sri Harikathe helmer, who began his Sandalwood journey by writing dialogues for the 2000 release Om Ganesh. says he initially wanted to become an actor but that did not happen due to personal reasons.

"I wanted to be an actor and consider Murali to be an inspiration. My acting career, however, did not take off due to financial difficulties," adds the director.

Just like his peers, Dayal too has a list of actors he admires a lot. He says he likes the work of Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Taapsee Pannu as they take up 'competitive' (challenging) roles.

Meanwhile, Dayal is currently working on his next Kannada movie Ombatthane Dikku, featuring Ranganayaki actor Aditi Prabhudeva in the lead. The film might release in theatres next year.