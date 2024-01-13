Ustad Rashid Khan: The maestro who left too soon

“But, very few people, it seems, knew about his ongoing battle with cancer. I’d heard about it but upon asking a common friend, was told it’s just a rumour,” informs Reddy. She smiles remembering the brief chat she had with him over the phone just a few months ago: “He was cooking at the time and when I mentioned that I’d heard a lot about his culinary skills (especially with mutton), he laughed saying he’ll prepare a meal for me whenever I visit Kolkata next. Alas, that was not to be! And now, all I can say is that with his passing, a great vacuum has been created in the world of music.”