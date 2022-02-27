'Valimai' day 3 box office collection: Ajith Kumar-starrer continues its impressive run

Actor Ajith Kumar's latest movie Valimai opened to a thunderous response at the Tamil Nadu box office on February 24, grossing a record Rs 36.17 crore on day 1. It raked in an impressive Rs 24.62 crore on Friday, emerging as the choice of the mass audience. The biggie continued its run on February 26, collecting Rs 20.46 crore in Tamil Nadu, Its three-day collection stands at Rs 81.25 crore.



The film has fared well in Chennai, an important market for Tamil films with an urban setting, where its collection stands Rs 4,24 crore. The perception is that Valimai exceeded expectations due to Ajith's star power and its 'massy' trailer. The fact that this is the mass hero's first release after Nerkonda Paarvai, which premiered in theatres in 2019, too worked in its favor.

Valimai has, either way, outperformed the Pink remake as the courtroom drama raked in less than 50 crore in Tamil Nadu in its first three days. This, however, is not too surprising as it had become a rage almost a year before its release with fans demanding updates from the makers. Cricketer Moeen Ali too was asked about the biggie during an India-England match last year.

The film is set to have a solid first Sunday as the word of mouth is decent. It should enter the Rs 100 crore club today.

Valimai is an action-thriller that revolves around what happens when a cop locks horns with a deadly foe. It's been shot on an impressive budget and has several action sequences at par with the ones seen in Hollywood films. The film features Huma Qureshi as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the mass hero. The star, however, does not play his lover in the biggie. The cast includes Telugu actor Kartikeya and Bani J. Valimai reunites Ajith with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor, who previously teamed up with him for Nerkonda Paarvai.