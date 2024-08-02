'VD12' announcement: Vijay Deverakonda & Gowtam Tinnanuri's movie to be out on March 28, 2025

Affectionately called 'Rowdy' by fans, Vijay Deverakonda has risen to stardom with his impressive acting skills. The actor is now preparing to captivate audiences with an intense action drama tentatively titled VD12.

It is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri famous for his work on Jersey and Malli Raava.

The cast and crew took to social media and made the announcement. This project is very special for Vijay Deverakonda and the makers are working tirelessly with care and passion to provide a great theatrical experience for audiences.