'VD12' announcement: Vijay Deverakonda & Gowtam Tinnanuri's movie to be out on March 28, 2025

Affectionately called 'Rowdy' by fans, Vijay Deverakonda has risen to stardom with his impressive acting skills. The actor is now preparing to captivate audiences with an intense action drama tentatively titled VD12.
It is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri famous for his work on Jersey and Malli Raava.
The cast and crew took to social media and made the announcement. This project is very special for Vijay Deverakonda and the makers are working tirelessly with care and passion to provide a great theatrical experience for audiences.
The film’s shooting is currently completed in picturesque Sri Lanka. With 60 per cent of the production over, the makers have scheduled to release the movie in March 2025. If sources are to be believed, fans can expect the title and first look in August.
The music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander while acclaimed cinematographers Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T John are handling the camera work. National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli has been roped for editing.
Produced on a grand scale by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is being presented by Srikara Studios.
