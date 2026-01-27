<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay-deverakonda">Vijay Deverakonda</a>'s upcoming movie <em>Ranabaali</em> is set in 19th-century India and is based on real historical events. The movie will see the third collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mythri after <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/rashmika-mandanna-pens-a-heartfelt-note-as-dear-comrade-completes-a-year-865807.html">Dear Comrade</a></em> and <em>Khushi</em>, and the music has been given by iconic music director Ajay-Atul. </p><p>One of the most in-demand actors, Vijay Deverakonda, has always kept his fans excited with his choice of projects. Known for elevating every film he is part of with his strong screen presence and impeccable acting, Vijay is back on the big screen with a bang in his next project, #VD14, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. </p><p>After months of anticipation and growing buzz around the project, the makers officially announced the film’s title and release date, along with a glimpse on the occasion of Republic Day. </p>.<p>The makers announced the title as <em>Ranabaali</em>, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The makers also announced that the film is all set to release worldwide on September 11, 2026.</p><p>Set in the 19th century, Ranabaali is inspired by real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878 and is being mounted as a massive pan-India project.</p>.<p>In the glimpse, before introducing the “cursed land” and its legendary hero, the makers portray the brutality of British rule in India through intense visuals and a gripping narrative. Rahul Sankrityan’s narration highlights the suffering caused by colonial policies, especially in regions turned into drought zones under officials like Sir Richard Temple and Sir Theodore Hector. </p>.Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Deverakonda to Janhvi Kapoor: Stars who made Beanie a fashion statement.<p>The glimpse draws parallels to a genocide worse than Hitler’s Holocaust and exposes India’s economic exploitation. Vijay Deverakonda delivers a fierce, commanding presence as <em>Rana Baali</em> in a striking new look, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo appears as the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector, adding to the film’s impact. </p><p><em>Rana Baali</em> film brings Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna together once again after <em>Geetha Govindam</em> and <em>Dear Comrade</em>, reviving their much-loved on-screen pairing.</p><p>The film marks Vijay Deverakonda’s third collaboration with the prestigious banner Mythri Movie Makers by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, known globally for delivering the Pushpa franchise. It also reunites him with director Rahul Sankrityan after their super hit <em>Taxiwaala</em>. The film is presented by T-Series, and the music is composed by iconic duo Ajay–Atul, adding further scale and grandeur to the project.</p>