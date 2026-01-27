Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

VD14 titled Ranabaali: Vijay-Rashmika's film exposes the brutality of British Rule in 19th-Century India

Set in the 19th century, Ranabaali is inspired by real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878 and is being mounted as a massive pan-India project.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 08:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 08:55 IST
Entertainment Newsvijay deverakondaRashmika MandannaTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us