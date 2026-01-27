The Congress crowd no longer seems enthused by Siddaramaiah. Instead, they’re bursting with excitement to welcome swayamsevak D. K. Shivakumar, chanting “DK! DK! DK!” with visible joy.



Is it because Siddaramaiah was never an original Congressman and joined Congress from JD(S)… https://t.co/MiqAp69wWV pic.twitter.com/LBynS4JH7E