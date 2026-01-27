<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> snapped at a few people chanting in support of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at an event on Tuesday. </p><p>The video, which has now added fuel to the already loud power-sharing tussle within the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a> in the state, shows the chief minister losing his cool trying to shut those chanting Shivakumar's name when Siddaramaiah is called upon stage. The host of the event is also heard urging the members of the Youth Congress to maintain silence, while also threatening them of consequences. </p>.Governor's address row: CM Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar differ in views .<p>The leadership tussle in the Congress has been at the centre stage amid speculation about a possible change of Chief Minister after the State government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025.</p><p>The speculation has been fuelled by the reported "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of the government’s formation in 2023.</p><p>The two leaders have sought meetings with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the Congress High Command to seek clarity on who should occupy the top spot in the state. </p><p>Earlier in the month, Siddarmaiah and Shivakumar met Gandhi peronsally for a brief moment when the former Congress supremo visited Mysuru. </p><p>On January 25, the chief minister said that the leadership decision will be taken by the party high command, but exuded confidence of coming back to power in 2028. </p>