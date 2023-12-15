Very happy for Bobby, but didn't like certain things in 'Animal': Sunny Deol

Mumbai: Sunny Deol says he is happy with the praise his brother Bobby is receiving for his performance in Animal, even though he didn't like certain things in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed movie.

The Ranbir Kapoor-led film, a crime drama set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between a father and a son, has turned out to be a mega success at the box office since its release in theatres on December 1.

Though the movie received polarising reviews, Bobby's performance as Abrar Haque, the archenemy of Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh, has been lauded by both critics and fans.

"I'm so happy, I'm really very happy for Bobby. I've seen Animal, I liked it, it is nice. There are certain things that I did not like, which I don't like in many films including my own. But that's as a person. I have the right to like or not like, but in totality, it is a nice film. The music is very good and that goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby is Bobby, he is always Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby,” Sunny told PTI.