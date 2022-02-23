Veteran Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha dies

Veteran actress from Lalitha, popularly known as KPAC Lalitha, died at the age of 74 on Tuesday night in Kochi.

Lalita acted in around 550 films, mostly in Malayalam and some in Tamil. She was known for handling all types of characters with ease and received many awards, including the national award for the best supporting actress, twice. She was serving as the chairperson of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy.

Born at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district, Lalita entered the world of cinema through stage plays at the age of 10. She was a part of the Kerala People's Art Club, a popular theatre group formed by pro-Left activists, to spread their ideologies. She started acting in films in the 1970s.

Although there were reports that Lalitha may contest as a CPM candidate in the 2016 Assembly election, she kept away from politics.

Popular filmmaker Bharatham was her husband and actor-director Siddharth and Sreekutty, children.

Lalitha was unwell and under treatment over the recent past, and died at her son's house in Kochi. The body will be taken to her house at Wadakkancherry in Thrissur district and the last rites performed by Wednesday evening.

Established actors and political leaders condoled the death of Lalitha.



