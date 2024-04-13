Vidya Balan: Where versatility meets verve

"It's too short a trip but I have to say I've always loved Bangalore," actor Vidya Balan says as she walks into the Deccan Herald office, looking sublime.

"I have fond memories. My sister used to live here long long ago," she says. "So I've spent a lot of time here."

She's happy to be back in the city. This time to promote her forthcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar, directed by ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. This is Shirsha's first feature film. Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, Do Aur Do Pyaar will release on April 19.

As we sit down to talk, Vidya's energy catalyses me-- but then that's real, raw Vidya for you. Her laughter charges up the room.

With a genre-spanning body of work under her belt, Do Aur Do Pyaar is a departure for Vidya. I ask her how unlike it is from her previous films. "I have not done such a light- hearted, fun, romantic film," she reflects delightedly.

"I'm a die-hard romantic, always looking for a nice romantic story to tell. But I think not many people are telling those stories, so I was thrilled when this came my way. It's very colourful, lively, fun, entertaining and naughty, right up my alley," she laughs. "And the music is great."

Her chemistry with the rest of the cast has been special. "We have a nice bunch of actors -- Prateek Gandhi, Ileana (D'Cruz), Sendhil Ramamurthy and other actors," she informs. "They're all professionals and thankfully, we got along well, so that really helped. And we have a very chilled-out director -- Shirsha Guha Thakurta."

Vidya is not your method actor, she's all spontaneity. Remember Silk Smitha in Dirty Pictur' or Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the performances that blew you away?

"Acting is so much about reacting, right?" she asks.

"When you have actors who are good, it ups your game. It did really on this film, I have to say, nothing felt like an effort," she elucidates. "And I had one of my favourite producers, Ellipses Entertainment, which is Tanuj (Garg), Atul (Kasbekar) and Swati."

The actor played the mathematician Shakuntala Devi with ease and grace. But what could be the mathematics in Do Aur Do Pyaar? "You have to watch it when it releases in theatres on April 19 to figure out why is it not Do Aur Do Chaar and is Do Aur Do Pyaar," she laughs.

While your curiosity gets the better of you, Vidya says, "Rest I leave it to your imagination. I'm not going to be Shakuntala Devi and break it down for you."