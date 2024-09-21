'Virtual reality' show? Buzz around AI influencer Naina joining Bigg Boss 18 grows

India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss is set to return to the TV screens with its 18th season. There is a lot of buzz around the names of contestants who will become a part of the show for its latest season, and among them is the name of India's first AI influencer Naina!

According to a report by The Times of India, sources close to the show said that the makers have approached Naina, keeping in mind the futuristic theme of the show this year.

It is not clear yet whether Naina will join the show as a contestant and will be seen inside the house or will assist Bigg Boss in the game.