'Virtual reality' show? Buzz around AI influencer Naina joining Bigg Boss 18 grows

India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss is set to return to the TV screens with its 18th season. There is a lot of buzz around the names of contestants who will become a part of the show for its latest season, and among them is the name of India's first AI influencer Naina!
According to a report by The Times of India, sources close to the show said that the makers have approached Naina, keeping in mind the futuristic theme of the show this year.
It is not clear yet whether Naina will join the show as a contestant and will be seen inside the house or will assist Bigg Boss in the game.
The AI superstar has gained significant popularity on social media platforms in the past year. Based out of Jhansi, the 22-year-old AI influencer has 3,96,000 followers on Instagram. Along with sharing fitness and fashion tips, Naina also makes dance reels on trending songs on the app.
According to her Instagram bio, she won the 2024 Midday Showbiz Icons AI Influencer of the Year as well as the International Iconic AI Influencer of the Year.
The virtual influencer also shared an Instagram story of the media report and wrote, "Really? even I did not know."
India's first-ever content-driven Meta-influencer company Avtr Meta Labs is credited for digitally designing Naina in the year 2022.
Excitement among the fans around the new season of the show has increased since the release of its first promo. In the promo, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been hosting the show since 2010 can be heard saying, "Bigg Boss dekhenge Gharwaalon ka future, ab hoga time ka Tandav."
As per the report, the show is rumored to have a "past, present and future" theme which would make Naina's presence even more thrilling.
