<p>New Delhi: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared a note on his social media and asked acclaimed singer<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arijit-singh"> Arijit Singh</a>, who recently announced his retirement from playback singing, to reconsider his decision, and called his announcement "unfair" and "unacceptable".</p>.<p>Bhardwaj uploaded a video from his latest jamming session with Singh for his next song in <em>O’Romeo</em>, supposedly titled <em>Ishq Ka Fever</em> on his Instagram handle on Friday.</p>.<p>The film features Shahid Kapoor in the lead role and is set to release in theatres on February 13.</p>.Singer Arijit Singh turns film director, 50% of movie already completed.<p>The filmmaker, who has worked with the singer in several projects, said he was unaware of his decision.</p>.<p>"Hey Arijit… Till a few days back, while we were jamming on this song (you were shooting the video), I didn’t know that this would be one of my last film songs with you. This is unfair… #TakeBackYourSanyaas It’s unacceptable," Bhardwaj wrote in the post.</p>.<p>Singh announced his retirement from playback singing earlier this week, with a lengthy post on his Instagram handle.</p>.<p>"Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote.</p>