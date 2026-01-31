Menu
Vishal Bhardwaj calls Arijit Singh's decision to quit playback singing 'unfair'

Bhardwaj uploaded a video from his latest jamming session with Singh for his next song in 'O’Romeo', supposedly titled 'Ishq Ka Fever' on his Instagram handle on Friday.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 07:37 IST
Published 31 January 2026, 07:37 IST
Entertainment Newsarijit singhVishal Bhardwaj

