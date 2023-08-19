Vyjayanthimala at 90

Sangam follows a love triangle between three childhood friends, Sundar, Radha and Gopal. Sundar is in love with Radha and develops an obsession with her, while Radha has an inclination towards Gopal who is in love with her. Circumstances pronounce Sundar dead. Just when Radha and Gopal confide their feelings for each other, Sundar comes back. It was the first Indian film to be shot abroad and was Raj Kapoor’s first film in colour.