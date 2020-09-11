‘Wakaalat From Home’ series review: Sumeet Vyas starrer makes a solid impact

Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Gopal Dutt, Nidhi Singh

Director: Rohan Sippy

Rating 3.5/5

The Rohan Sippy-directed Wakaalat From Home, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (September 10), is a simple yet effective attempt at storytelling that makes a decent impact. The series revolves around what happens when online hearing of a divorce case takes a funny twist . The basic storyline is pretty straightforward and has enough masala to satisfy the target audience.

The promising plot luckily reaches its full potential due to the deft writing. The screenplay relies on ‘showing’ as opposed to ‘telling’, which makes it easier for the viewer to relate to the onscreen tomfoolery. The chemistry between the main characters has been fleshed rather well and this adds a new dimension to the viewing experience.

Wakaalat From Home features quite a few genuinely funny and whacky moments, which are likely to click with the target audience. The husband-wife dynamics, which form the backbone of the series, are quirky and relatable.

The show features several references to popular names and trends and this goes a long way in upping the recall value of the reel action. The dig at Kollywood legend Kamal Haasan, however, might not click with those who are not familiar with the Sadma hero’s impressive body of work.

Wakaalat From Home also has a liberal dose of adult humour and this makes the desired impact.

Coming to the performances, Sumeet Vyas is the heart and soul of the show and hits the right notes with his effortless brand of comedy. His striking screen presence works wonders for the show. Gopal Dutt too makes a decent impact with his quirky expressing hitting the right notes.

Kubbra Sait is sincere and brings her ‘A game’ when needed. Nidhi Singh makes her presence felt despite being burdened with a relatively one-dimensional character.

As the series was shot during the Covid-19 lockdown, the production values are nothing exceptional. However, the team has done a good job of putting together a show despite the challenging circumstances. The quirky background score too is a highlight of Wakaalat From Home.

The other technical aspects have been handled reasonably well.