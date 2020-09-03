Want to challenge myself as a performer; I am a harsh critic of myself: ‘V’ star Nivetha Thomas

Nivetha Thomas, who has been a part of popular films such as Jai Lava Kusa and Darbar, says that she wants to take up all kinds of roles and challenge herself as a performer. The fast-rising actress also reveals that she plays an edgy character in Nani’s V, which is slated to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on September 5, and adds that she shares a ‘comfortable’ professional relationship with the ‘Natural Star’.

(Edited excerpts from an interview with DH)

What encouraged you to give the nod to V?

The first thing was that I got to collaborate with my favourite people. As the film has been directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, I knew that it would be something substantial. Moreover, there is something edgy about my character in the movie.

How was the experience of working with Nani?

I really like the way he approaches a character. I share a comfortable professional relationship with Nani and this makes it easy for me to work with him.

What is your take on V releasing on Amazon Prime Video as opposed to in theatres?

My preference was theatres as V was made for the theatrical experience and is a visually brilliant film. We initially pushed back the OTT release for the same reason. However, the situation is still unsafe and I won’t step out to a theatre to watch a movie. So, we ultimately went in for an OTT release. In a way, this is a win-win situation as the reach will be for a wider audience..

How did you get interested in acting?

I started young and had no clue about acting being a profession. I did not find it difficult or different. Acting started at that point and kept going on. It became a part of life and I think it was meant to be.

What are the things you want to improve about yourself as an artiste?

I want to challenge myself as an actor. I am a harsh critic of myself. There are certain roles, I feel I can’t do. I want to take up such roles and prove myself wrong. I want to say (to myself) that If you are an actor you have to do all types of roles. The main thing is to become a better actor with every film.

How do you deal with failure?

I have not faced a setback ever since I started doing things on my gut feeling. However, if I do ever face a setback then I will pick myself up and try to analyse what went wrong. There are a few things which are not in your hands.

How was the experience of celebrating Onam amid the Covid-19 pandemic?

I did not celebrate Onam. Onam fell on a Monday and Sunday was a lockdown in Chennai. Also, this is not a time when people can come home comfortably as there are too many constraints. All in all, it was a low key affair this time around.

Any dream roles?

I don’t have one dream role in particular and want filmmakers to approach me for all types of roles.