Want to challenge myself as a performer; I am a harsh critic of myself: ‘V’ star Nivetha Thomas

Roktim Rajpal, DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 03 2020, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 14:09 ist
Actress Nivetha Thomas. Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Nivetha Thomas, who has been a part of popular films such as Jai Lava Kusa and Darbar, says that she wants to take up all kinds of roles and challenge herself as a performer. The fast-rising actress also reveals that she plays an edgy character in Nani’s V, which is slated to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on September 5and adds that she shares a ‘comfortable’ professional relationship with the ‘Natural Star’.

(Edited excerpts from an interview with DH)

What encouraged you to give the nod to V?

The first thing was that I got to collaborate with my favourite people. As the film has been directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, I knew that it would be something substantial. Moreover, there is something edgy about my character in the movie.

How was the experience of working with Nani?

I really like the way he approaches a character. I share a comfortable professional relationship with Nani and this makes it easy for me to work with him.

What is your take on V releasing on Amazon Prime Video as opposed to in theatres?

My preference was theatres as V was made for the theatrical experience and is a visually brilliant film. We initially pushed back the OTT release for the same reason. However, the situation is still unsafe and I won’t step out to a theatre to watch a movie. So, we ultimately went in for an OTT release.  In a way, this is a win-win situation as the reach will be for a wider audience..

How did you get interested in acting?

I started young and had no clue about acting being a profession. I did not find it difficult or different. Acting started at that point and kept going on. It became a part of life and I think it was meant to be.

What are the things you want to improve about yourself as an artiste?

I want to challenge myself as an actor. I am a harsh critic of myself. There are certain roles, I feel I can’t do. I want to take up such roles and prove myself wrong. I want to say (to myself) that If you are an actor you have to do all types of roles. The main thing is to become a better actor with every film.

How do you deal with failure?

I have not faced a setback ever since I started doing things on my gut feeling. However, if I do ever face a setback then I will pick myself up and try to analyse what went wrong. There are a few things which are not in your hands.

How was the experience of celebrating Onam amid the Covid-19 pandemic?

I did not celebrate Onam. Onam fell on a Monday and Sunday was a lockdown in Chennai. Also, this is not a time when people can come home comfortably as there are too many constraints. All in all, it was a low key affair this time around.

Any dream roles?

I don’t have one dream role in particular and want filmmakers to approach me for all types of roles.

