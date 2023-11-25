Want to tell authentic stories about Bihar: 'Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar' director Parth Saurabh

The film revolves around Sumit (Abhinav Jha) and Priyanka (Tanaya Khan Jha), a couple who elopes to Delhi but is forced to return to Darbhanga during Covid.

Sumit slips into the comfort of old friendships and habits but Priyanka feels stuck in the city that she left behind. She wants Sumit to find a job but he whiles away his time. Her conservative father lets her know through a go-between that she can come home if she leaves Sumit.