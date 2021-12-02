Was drawn to 'Tere Siva Jag Mein' due to its melody, relatable lyrics: Shilpa Rao on 'Tadap' song

Noted singer Shilpa Rao says that she agreed to take up the Tere Siva Jag Mein song from the upcoming movie Tadap as she liked its 'relatable' lyrics and the melody. The Khuda Jaane sensation adds that she enjoyed collaborating with music composer Pritam for the track as he encourages singers to experiment with their styles. Shilpa also says that she has realised that failure is an inseparable part of an artist's life.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you take up Tere Siva Jag Mein?

Well, the most beautiful thing about this song is the melody itself. It's something that really attracts you. It has been sung in Raag Yaman, which is one of my favourites. This is like a cherry on the cake. The lyrics are so simple and yet so relatable.

What type of rapport do you share with Pritam?

I think it's so much fun when it's a new song and very different from the stuff I have done before. I love to be behind the mic and try out new things. Pritam was keen to try something new this time and I love this quality about him. He pushes you to do better. I think that's what I love about these recording sessions.

How is Darshan Raval as a co-signer?

Well, Darshan has a huge youth fanbase and people really love him. I have heard some of his music before. It was great to jam with him on this one..

What encouraged you to be a singer?

I didn't want to be a singer even though my dad was one. Then I met my 'Guruji' Hariharan and he encouraged me to learn music. That's how my journey towards learning music began. I further trained for many years before I got my first opportunity. Over the years, the music grew in me and now I can't imagine a day in my life without music.

How do you deal with failure/ rejection?

Rejection and failure happen throughout one's life. Even when you are at your peak, such situations happen. The same applies when you have just arrived. You should not be afraid of failure. In fact you should learn from it.

Harshest feedback you have ever received.

My family is my biggest/harshest critic. They have always told me to hold that sanity of the music I do. There is no compromise on that aspect.