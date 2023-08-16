Was 'Gadar' patriotic? Here's what Sunny Deol thought about film's theme

The movie is a sequel to the iconic 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starring Deol and Ameesha Patel as the lead characters. The film was a massive success and the sequel is also following its footsteps.

Gadar, which was a cross-border romantic drama, is considered a must watch for Independence Day due to its iconic dialogues on patriotism and nationalism. However, when the 65-year-old was asked about the theme of the movie, he completely rejected that the film was a patriotic one.

During an interview with the Rediff in 2006, Deol clarified that the 2001 blockbuster movie was a pure and simple love story and not a patriotic one as it was made out to be.

“It wasn't a patriotic film as it has been made out to be. Nor was it a story about two particular communities,” was Deol’s view on the theme of the Anil Sharma-directed movie.