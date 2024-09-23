Watch | Ed Sheeran returns 'favour' as he makes surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh concert in Birmingham

New Delhi: Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh surprised fans when he welcomed British singer-musician Ed Sheeran on stage to perform along with him at his Birmingham concert.

Dosanjh performed at a concert in the UK city on Sunday as part of his "Dil-Luminati Tour 2024", where he was briefly joined by Sheeran on vocals and guitar.

In an Instagram post, the Punjabi singer shared a video of him and Sheeran jamming to their superhit songs "Naina" (from the 2024 film "Crew") and "Shape of You", respectively.