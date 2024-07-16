"We didn't train for a film, we trained to be a boxer," says Farhan in 'Toofaan' BTS Video

"We didn't train for a film, we trained to be a boxer," said Farhan in a behind the scenes video, mini-documentary of his sports drama film, Toofan. His dedication is visible in the film.

He further added,"Roughly about five to six months were spent learning the ABC's, techniques, and physically preparing myself. We did train for a film. We train to be a boxer,"

Toofaan, also starring Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Hussain Dalal, and produced by Excel Entertainment, tells the story of an orphaned extortionist in Dongri who beats up shopkeepers for money.

After a fight lands him in the hospital, the doctor, Ananya Prabhu (played by Mrunal Thakur), criticizes him for his actions and orders him out. While the film was well-received by streaming audiences, Farhan’s performance received special appreciation from fans.

Farhan is currently preparing for his upcoming untitled project. In an interview with an entertainment news portal a few months ago, Farhan revealed that he will begin shooting in July 2024.