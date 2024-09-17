"We’re divided by language, but not by Cinema anymore," NTR Jr's statement wins hearts

In Chennai for a leg of their promotion tour, the stars of the upcoming cinematic spectacle Devara: Part 1 met with the press to discuss their journey and involvement in the ambitious project.
During his interaction with the media, the man of the masses NTR Jr's heartwarming and unifying statement against the divisive labelling of the film industry based on language or region has won everyone’s heart.
On being asked about his decision to visit Chennai, the lead actor of Devara said, “We're divided by language but not by cinema anymore, specially after Baahubali. We may speak different languages, but cinema unites us all. It’s no longer about Kollywood, Sandalwood, or Bollywood. The success of many films at the box office shows that we are not divided.”
“Chennai is the foundation for the Telugu film industry; in fact, the industry used to be based here and it’s impossible to imagine a film promotion without Chennai being part of it," the RRR actor wrapped up his statement.
The actor’s heartfelt statement has been met with overwhelming approval online, as fans praise his vision of considering the film industry under one banner.
Held at a plush hotel, the star-studded event also saw the attendance of Janhvi Kapoor, who is making her Telugu debut, along with the director Koratala Shiva, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, actor Kalaiyarasan and others.
Touted as the year's biggest catch in mass entertainment, the trailer impressed cinema lovers with its spectacular action sequences, offering a one-of-a-kind cinematic adventure. This epic saga, set in coastal landscapes, narrates emotionally powerful events within a historical context.
Set to release on September 27, 2024, Devara: Part 1 is helmed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film stars NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor, along with Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role.
Published 17 September 2024, 16:41 IST