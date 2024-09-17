"We’re divided by language, but not by Cinema anymore," NTR Jr's statement wins hearts

In Chennai for a leg of their promotion tour, the stars of the upcoming cinematic spectacle Devara: Part 1 met with the press to discuss their journey and involvement in the ambitious project.

During his interaction with the media, the man of the masses NTR Jr's heartwarming and unifying statement against the divisive labelling of the film industry based on language or region has won everyone’s heart.

On being asked about his decision to visit Chennai, the lead actor of Devara said, “We're divided by language but not by cinema anymore, specially after Baahubali. We may speak different languages, but cinema unites us all. It’s no longer about Kollywood, Sandalwood, or Bollywood. The success of many films at the box office shows that we are not divided.”