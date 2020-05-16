Were you aware Prabhas appeared in a Hindi movie before the release of ‘Baahubali’?

There’s no denying the fact that Prabhas is one of the biggest and most sought-after actors in Telugu cinema. The mass hero, who became a pan-India sensation with the SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali series, enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence and humble nature. Last year, ‘Darling’ stole the show with the much-hyped Saaho that marked his Bollywood debut. The action-thriller, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, did reasonably well ‘Up North’ despite receiving negative reviews and opened new avenues for the action star

The Sujeeth-helmed biggie, however, did not mark the first time that Prabhas appeared in a Hindi movie. The ‘Young Rebel Star’ made a guest appearance in the Prabhudeva-helmed Action Jackson, starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha, and this created a buzz among fans. Interestingly, the film hit screens before Baahubali. While his association with the action-thriller helped it gain more attention, it could not save the movie from being a disaster.

Coming back to the present, Prabhas will be resuming work on the eagerly-awaited Prabhas 20 (being referred to as Jaan) once the coronavirus situation improves and things return to normal. The Telugu-Hindi bilingual is being directed by ‘Jil’ Radha Krishna and features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The biggie features ‘Billa’ in a new avatar and has a relatable storyline.

Prabhas will reportedly be going bare-chested/shirtless in Jaan and this has piqued the curiosity. The movie was initially supposed to hit screens sometime this year but the plan might have gone awry. The Mirchi hero will also be seen in a movie helmed by Nag Ashwin. The magnum opus, being referred to as Prabhas 21, is a science-fiction and might feature Arvind Swami as the villain. Some reports claim that it could be a bit similar to the Chiranjeevi-Sridevi starrer Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: Prabhas decides to self-quarantine after returning to India from Georgia