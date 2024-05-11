What makes web series 'Bridgerton' so popular?

The much-anticipated third season of the sensational hit series ‘Bridgerton’, the Regency-era romance that has broken Netflix’s global viewership records, will arrive on May 16. What was initially dismissed as a lockdown hit (the first season was aired in 2020) has surpassed all expectations — laurels have been aplenty but the knives have been out too. If the promos for the third season are anything to go by, it is quite on its way to becoming a phenomenon — call it the 21st-century answer to Georgette Heyer, the British writer who churned out Regency romances by the bushels, eagerly devoured by women (yes, mostly) of a certain age and disposition. Incidentally, ‘Bridgerton’ has been adapted from Julia Quinn’s novels (written between 2000 and 2006) of the same name. Heyer’s popularity was understandable — her books were bestsellers at a time when entertainment was scarce and ways of escapism few and far between. What’s ‘Bridgerton’’s secret sauce?