Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

What next? Arijit Singh keeps everyone guessing about his next move after annoucement to quit playback singing

The voice of love, longing and heartbreak, one of the most in-demand this era, called it quits from playback singing on Tuesday night in an unambiguous Instagram post.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 13:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 13:31 IST
Entertainment Newsarijit singhSinging

Follow us on :

Follow Us