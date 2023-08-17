'Wheel of Time S2': Character posters give new details

Makers of the Amazon Original series - 'The Wheel of Time' gave fans a glimpse into the highly anticipated second season by releasing new characters posters. The posters give new details and an up-close look at many of the beloved returning characters, as well as some intriguing newcomers. The series is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels, which make up one of the most popular and enduring fantasy book series of all time and will premiere on September 1.