Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Wheel of Time S2': Character posters give new details

Makers of the Amazon Original series - 'The Wheel of Time' gave fans a glimpse into the highly anticipated second season by releasing new characters posters. The posters give new details and an up-close look at many of the beloved returning characters, as well as some intriguing newcomers. The series is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels, which make up one of the most popular and enduring fantasy book series of all time and will premiere on September 1.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 09:21 IST

Follow Us

The Wheel of Time S2 poster.

Credit: Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

The heart of the series, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), and her Warder, Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), who, after her loss of magical abilities, will both struggle to adjust to their new relationship.

The Wheel of Time S2 poster.

Credit: Prime Video

The Dragon Reborn, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), who is now trying to survive independently to protect his friends after last season’s face-off against the Dark One, and Selene (Natasha O’Keeffe), an innkeeper from Cairhien, with whom he has made a connection.

The Wheel of Time S2 poster.

Credit: Prime Video

Ruthless Liandrin Guirale (Kate Fleetwood), as an Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah and Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoe Robins), plays the strong-willed Wisdom from Two Rivers.

The Wheel of Time S2 poster.

Credit: Prime Video

Aes Sedai-in-training Egwene al’Vere (Madeleine Madden) and her White Tower classmate, new character Elayne Trakand (Ceara Coveney), the daughter heir of Andor, who is beginning her magical journey.

The Wheel of Time S2 poster.

Credit: Prime Video

Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), who this season will struggle with his identity outside of Two Rivers, and newcomer Aviendha (Ayoola Smart), a Maiden of the Spear from Aiel.

The Wheel of Time S2 poster.

Credit: Prime Video

Mat Cauthon (Donal Finn), who will endure a journey of self-discovery this season, and bartender Min Farshaw (Kae Alexander), who has the extraordinary ability to see glimpses of the Pattern that show her the future.

The Wheel of Time S2 poster.

Credit: Prime Video

Ishamael (Fares Fares), one of the Forsaken and the human embodiment of the Dark One’s evil, and, new for season two, High Lady Suroth (Karima McAdams), an imposing Seanchan noblewoman from a distant land.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 August 2023, 09:21 IST)
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentHollywoodWeb seriesAmazon Prime Video

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT