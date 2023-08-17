'Wheel of Time S2': Character posters give new details

The Wheel of Time S2 poster.
Credit: Prime Video
The heart of the series, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), and her Warder, Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), who, after her loss of magical abilities, will both struggle to adjust to their new relationship.
The Wheel of Time S2 poster.
Credit: Prime Video
The Dragon Reborn, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), who is now trying to survive independently to protect his friends after last season’s face-off against the Dark One, and Selene (Natasha O’Keeffe), an innkeeper from Cairhien, with whom he has made a connection.
The Wheel of Time S2 poster.
Credit: Prime Video
Ruthless Liandrin Guirale (Kate Fleetwood), as an Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah and Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoe Robins), plays the strong-willed Wisdom from Two Rivers.
The Wheel of Time S2 poster.
Credit: Prime Video
Aes Sedai-in-training Egwene al’Vere (Madeleine Madden) and her White Tower classmate, new character Elayne Trakand (Ceara Coveney), the daughter heir of Andor, who is beginning her magical journey.
The Wheel of Time S2 poster.
Credit: Prime Video
Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), who this season will struggle with his identity outside of Two Rivers, and newcomer Aviendha (Ayoola Smart), a Maiden of the Spear from Aiel.
The Wheel of Time S2 poster.
Credit: Prime Video
Mat Cauthon (Donal Finn), who will endure a journey of self-discovery this season, and bartender Min Farshaw (Kae Alexander), who has the extraordinary ability to see glimpses of the Pattern that show her the future.
The Wheel of Time S2 poster.
Credit: Prime Video
Ishamael (Fares Fares), one of the Forsaken and the human embodiment of the Dark One’s evil, and, new for season two, High Lady Suroth (Karima McAdams), an imposing Seanchan noblewoman from a distant land.