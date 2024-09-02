When Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi concert paved way for liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli

The meeting, which was supposed to last for 10 minutes, went on for an hour as Rafi asked question after question about how the group was planning to execute their plans, says the book.

"He was so impressed that he held up a hand when Nana Kajrekar (also a freedom fighter) told him he would arrange his railway tickets to and from Pune. 'This country is also mine,' Rafi said, 'and if all of you are preparing to put your lives on the line for it, the least I can do is buy my tickets.'"

Unfortunately, the concert didn't go as per their plan as Mangeshkar met with a road accident in April, 1954, the day she was supposed to perform. The singer tried to reach despite the accident, but it was cancelled by then.

"Lata and Rafi finally arrived at the venue at 11.30 pm. and saw it was dark and deserted... She stayed with the Phadkes that night, and before leaving promised that she would cancel whatever she was doing to perform on whichever date they scheduled the concert next," informs the book.

The concert was finally held on May 2 at the same venue. The programme was a hit, and though the venue was not as jam-packed as the first time, the revenue, according to the author, was still substantial.

"From the proceeds of the concert, they (the freedom fighters) planned the whole project and they were able to buy five rifles and three pistols from the black market in Hyderabad.

"And it is with these five rifles and three pistols, that at a maximum 29 of them attacked more than 300 fully armed Portuguese and threw them out of the Dadra and Nagar Haveli," said Kulkarni during the recent launch of the book at India International Centre (IIC).

"Uprising: The Liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli", published by Westland Books, uses interviews with descendants of the participants -- and a handful of participants themselves -- newspapers, archival records, letters and diary entries, to put together the pieces of this little-known history.