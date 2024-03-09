Where are the farmer films?

Parallel films like ‘Kaadu’ (1973) and ‘Ankur’ (1974), and mainstream films like ‘Sampattige Savaal’ (1974) had several dimensions of rural life. Such films may have had an influence on the production of ‘Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu’. The film is about a landlord and a money lender, Bhootayya (M P Shankar) and his son Ayyu (Lokesh) belonging to the upper class and caste. They indulge in exploiting and usurping lands of small farmers. Gulla (Vishunuvardhan) tries to take the bull by its horns. In the film, the resistance that starts at a personal level extends to the community level. Yet it cannot be termed as a class resistance against feudalism. There might have been two reasons behind this approach of the director. One, he may have stuck to the original story and two, he may have desisted from taking cinematic liberties. Besides the above, the author of the original story was a Gandhian who may have ended his story based on the principle of self-transformation, a cardinal facet of Gandhian philosophy.