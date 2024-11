'Wish you were half the person...': Nayanthara slams Dhanush for 'festering vengeance' over her documentary

This comes after the actress had asked Dhanush if she could use visuals from their 2015 movie 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in her documentary. Not only did the actor deny the request, but also sent her a legal notice for using behind-the-scenes recordings from movie sets.